Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Grows By 13.7%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,035. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

