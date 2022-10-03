Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increases By 10.6%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $68.12. 9,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,719. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

