Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 9.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
