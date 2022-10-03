Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 9.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 129,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 72.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 206,459 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

