Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Decreases By 13.1%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,494,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 5.0 %

EIX stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

