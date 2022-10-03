Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Declines By 13.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.12. The company had a trading volume of 283,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,196. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

