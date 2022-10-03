Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Drops By 9.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. 2,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $35.20.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.