Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 15.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
FID traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.