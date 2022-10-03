Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Declines By 15.7%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

FID traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,128 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the last quarter.

