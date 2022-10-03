Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Decreases By 13.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 411,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 208,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $557.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forestar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Forestar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

