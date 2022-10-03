Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Rises By 24.1%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $58.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

