Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Expands By 23.2%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in FOX by 300.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Up 0.5 %

FOX Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.50 on Monday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

