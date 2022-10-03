Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Declines By 6.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th.

