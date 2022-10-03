Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Increases By 20.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,821. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graybug Vision

About Graybug Vision

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 47.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.