Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Increases By 20.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Graybug Vision Price Performance
Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,821. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.02.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
