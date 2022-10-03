Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Decreases By 11.4%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,805,800 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 9,933,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,751.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Haier Smart Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of Haier Smart Home stock remained flat at $2.97 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. Haier Smart Home has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

