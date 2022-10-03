Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Decreases By 10.8%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.98. 2,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,515. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 721,791 shares of company stock worth $4,809,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

