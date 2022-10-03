Short Interest in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Drops By 15.0%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

NYSE HLF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 986,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,742. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.