Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expands By 14.8%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

IRT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.