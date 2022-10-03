Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expands By 14.8%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %
IRT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
