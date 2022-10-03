Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declines By 15.4%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 604,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
IBCP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,093. The company has a market cap of $409.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 31.88%.
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.
