Short Interest in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Drops By 9.8%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 989,900 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,285. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 9,233.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in INmune Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

