Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Grows By 14.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.89.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
