Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Grows By 14.1%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

