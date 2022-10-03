Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Rises By 12.8%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance
NYSE KW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.47. 612,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.
Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 105.50%.
About Kennedy-Wilson
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
Further Reading
