Short Interest in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expands By 18.7%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $204.59 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

