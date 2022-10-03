SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $26.88

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $28.34. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 5,269 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $520.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Articles

