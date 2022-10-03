Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.34 on Monday, reaching $192.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

