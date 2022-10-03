Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Down 54.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.16. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 22.24.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

