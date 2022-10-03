Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,045,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sirius XM by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after purchasing an additional 331,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

