SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Up 8%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 3,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,239,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.