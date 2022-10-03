Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Lessened by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

