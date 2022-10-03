S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,840. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

