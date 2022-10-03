Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 5.0 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.