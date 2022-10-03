SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,583 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,723. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

