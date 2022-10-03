SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 8.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,322. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.