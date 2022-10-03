Spectrum Brands (SPB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/3/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Spectrum Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPB traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

