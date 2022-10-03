Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Acquires 3,217 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 4.5% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. 133,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

