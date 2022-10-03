Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Moffett Nathanson to $6.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Starry Group Stock Up 3.5 %

STRY opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Insider Activity at Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $28,462.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRY. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Featured Articles

