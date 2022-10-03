Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33. Stem has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Insider Activity at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Stem had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $455,269.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $455,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,750 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

