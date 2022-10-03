Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $455,269.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $455,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,554,750. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Stem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

