Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 227,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,947% compared to the typical volume of 7,458 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Cano Health stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $8.96. 5,678,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,798. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

