Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,936 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 2,731 call options.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 5.7 %

PAAS traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 732,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $7,958,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

