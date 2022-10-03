StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OpGen Stock Down 24.0 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

