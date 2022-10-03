StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of TRT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.
About Trio-Tech International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.