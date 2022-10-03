StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

