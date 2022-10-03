Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SREDY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

