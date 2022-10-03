Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 39,818 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

