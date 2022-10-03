Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,994 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NEE opened at $78.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

