Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

