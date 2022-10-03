Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $210.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.