Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 32,219 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $127.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $144.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.