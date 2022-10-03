Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 711 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 2.96% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $81,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $100.09.

