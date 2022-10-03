Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 86,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,198 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.