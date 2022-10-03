Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) PT Lowered to $30.50

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $30.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMMF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

