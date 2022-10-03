Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Down 3.5%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.24. 19,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,143,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,304 shares of company stock valued at $750,790. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,223,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 155,396 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

